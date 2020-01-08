Loading...

Meghan McCain has become an outcast in “The View” by arguing violently with each of her co-hosts.

Page six shows that the other conservative voice on the series, Abby Huntsman and McCain, also suffered a hard blow. “They don’t talk to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last standing woman. It’s bad. Meghan is so rude,” said an insider. Another source added, “Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn’t really like her. Her friendship has deteriorated.”

Spectators were given an insight into the growing tensions on Tuesday when Huntsman – the daughter of former Utah governor Jon Huntsman Jr. – told former national security advisor John Bolton that he was ready to testify at the Trump hearing. “I think he ends up having a conscience … he’s someone I think he talks about what he thinks is right and not what he believes or doesn’t believe politically,” said Huntsman.

McCain replied, “The idea that he would go home and feel better … maybe I was in politics too long.” Huntsman replied, “Well, I was in politics too. [It is] my upbringing, and a lot of people have dealt with politics or are familiar with politics, whether you have a family or not … In this Show is about opinions. “

Other sources think McCain is “rude and unwelcoming” to “The View” guests and the co-organizers, and “very confident”. An angry Whoopi Goldberg even called her on the air last month when McCain spoke about the other co-hosts. Host. “Girl! Please stop talking! Please stop talking immediately!” Goldberg explained later. “Don’t assume that we’re here with butcher knives under the table.”

Some viewers are so disgusted with McCain that they created Change.org petitions to boot them up. But a show representative said, “We have an incredible group of intelligent, dynamic women … including Meghan, who brings passion and a strong point of view to the table every day.”