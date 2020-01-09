Loading...

Meghan McCain dropped “The View” on Thursday morning after Page Six reported that she was hated by her co-hosts.

“Meghan is out today. She’ll be back on Monday,” Whoopi Goldberg told the audience when she opened the show. She gave no further explanation. McCain appeared somewhat confusing in a pre-recorded interview with Michael B. Jordan in the middle of the live -Show.

Sources told us that McCain had planned a personal day on Friday, but was unexpectedly absent from the table on Thursday. “She stayed at home for a personal matter,” a McCain source near page six said.

Several sources told us that their relationship with the other hosts – including their unique TV beast Abby Huntsman – has become sour. Huntsman described their friendship to People Magazine in November as “Salt and Pepper,” and McCain described Huntsman as “Ride or Die.”

But sources told us this week that the duo had a bad argument about a month ago. “They don’t talk to each other. It’s been about a month … It’s bad,” said an insider. Another source added, “They are not as close as they used to be, but there is no hatred between them.” ABC representatives did not comment on this.