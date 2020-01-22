One day after Hillary Clinton said “nobody likes” her main Democratic rival of 2016, Bernie Sanders, and suggested that she could not approve if he was the party’s choice in 2020, Meghan McCain of The View advised the former secretary of state to hit the senator even harder. », Exclaiming that she can not” bear it “.

During the Wednesday broadcast of the long-standing ABC talk show, the whole panel sided with the former first lady in her quarrel revived with the senator from Vermont. After liberal co-host Joy Behar noted that the criticism Clinton has received from many Democrats is an example of “how she can’t win”, host Whoopi Goldberg added that she was probably crazy to see Sanders mistreat her in the past.

“Maybe it is honest and maybe it is transparent and we are not a country tired of the opacity we see?” Said Sunny Hostin. “Aren’t we tired of a lack of transparency? And Elizabeth Warren, when she came up after the debate and said,” You just called me a liar on TV “, and I think Hillary Clinton comes out and says, “You know, it happened to me too.” “

McCain, on the other hand, criticized the timing chosen by the former New York senator for his anti-Sanders strike, but especially from the angle that Clinton did not hit him enough.

“I will say that I think the timing is not right,” said the conservative host. “I would have hit him harder on the political level, then on the sexism” Bernie bro “which we have been talking about for days on what she experienced when she ran as a candidate and her supporters, what they did.”

In the past two weeks, McCain has regularly criticized Sanders, claiming that he “had a problem with women” while disparaging “misogynist Bernie Bros” for their online attacks on Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Further declaring that “timing and language are bad” because she can understand what it is like to say someone “nobody likes you in the press”, she added that it was “stupid” for Clinton because “she has a lot more ammunition”. his back pocket. “

Later in the segment, after Hostin described Sanders as a “type of guy who never tires of my lawn” who doesn’t make a habit of wishing people a happy birthday, McCain said it sounded like internal strife within the Democratic Party. She, however, wanted to clarify something about her feelings for Sanders.

“By the way, I can’t stand it,” she said. “I am a conservative woman. I cannot bear it.”

