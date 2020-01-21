Days after criticizing The New York Times for publishing an opinion piece that criticized it, Meghan McCain, The View, said on Tuesday that the newspaper was nothing more than a “waste publication” after deciding to approve the two Senses. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth. Warren.

Over the weekend, the Times caught the eye and critics for issuing the controversial double endorsement, prompting the newspaper’s editors to turn to the news to defend the decision.

During the ABC talk show’s Tuesday broadcast, meanwhile, McCain relied on the mockery the newspaper received for endorsements.

“I was laughing at myself when I read this,” exclaimed the conservative host. “Stay with me on this. You support women with two completely different ideological perspectives on their way. One is obviously far left, Medicare for All. The other is a much more centrist woman from the Midwest. “

The former Fox News figure then criticized The Times for not being able to choose a single candidate while wondering aloud if they were just doubling down on “identity politics”.

“I think this is a huge act of cowardice in the New York Times but at this point I should expect nothing less from this waste publication,” she added.

Liberal co-host Joy Behar – McCain’s regular training partner on the series – objected to McCain sullying the newspaper as a whole, saying “The New York Times is not a garbage publication”.

“It’s now,” said McCain. “It was a cowardly thing to do.”

Behar attempted to defend the Times, noting that “we must not destroy the entire newspaper” in one incident, while co-host Sunny Hostin and Behar added that this had been done by the editorial board.

“Well, I can do whatever I want,” said McCain.

McCain trashed the newspaper following its approval after the opinion section of the newspaper ran a column criticizing McCain’s performance on the series, calling it “exhausting” speech and saying that some viewers find it “the conservative’s favorite product”. nepotism, capitalism and the American military-industrial complex. ”

The column provoked a strong reaction from McCain and other blue-check conservatives, who said the Times did not want to hear from conservative women.

Although McCain considers the Times to be a “garbage publication” just a few months ago when she celebrated the newspaper for calling The View “the most important political television show in America.” The conservative specialist also published a deeply moving personal essay on her. miscarriage in the newspaper last year.

