Meghan McCain, of The View, said on Monday that she was surprised that people fear war after President Donald Trump assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani – a decision she is “very pleased with”.

Returning from vacation on Monday, The View called on ABC News political director Rick Klein to discuss the ongoing Iranian crisis. While discussing Democrats’ concerns that the President is escalating tensions with Iran to divert attention from the impeachment, McCain appeared to come to the President’s defense which she has often criticized.

“Yesterday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Soleimani was actively plotting against the American public and that Trump had made the right decision,” said the conservative host. “I was really surprised to see trends like World War III, given the fact that Soleimani was responsible for more than 600 American deaths.”

“Why do you think people react the way they do?” Continued McCain. “Do you think it’s just because there is, if you will, this gap of trust between the President of the United States and the American public?” For me, when a big and bad terrorist detonates himself, I rejoice. “

Klein, meanwhile, said there were two things at stake here: the trust gap that the Americans have with the president and the fact that the administration has not been able to explain how the threat was imminent of attacks that Soleimani had allegedly planned against the United States.

In a later segment, McCain wondered why Trump was receiving so much feedback on the attack on Iran since, in his opinion, other Republican presidents would have made the same decision.

“Iran has been stepping up its attacks for months and months,” said the proud hawkish hawk. “I mean, they were harassing our warships, firing rockets at American troops, orchestrating a rocket strike to kill an American contractor and injuring four soldiers, and obviously stormed the American embassy.”

“I told a friend of mine yesterday that I don’t think that a President Marco Rubio or a President Romney would necessarily have done something different by leaving Soleimani,” she added. “Why do you think people react this way to Trump doing it?”

Klein noted that much of this had to do with Trump’s background and “the way he behaved and the fact that he was under impeachment and would have reason to distract”.

“I also think that if it was another president, President Rubio or Romney, I think there would still be questions that would be the right questions to ask,” said the ABC reporter. “When you use military force to kill a guy, you want to know what was behind it.”

His co-host Sunny Hostin also said that the former presidents had the opportunity to kill Soleimani but passed it on because “everyone knew that removing someone who is not only a terrorist but also someone who is a member of a government, a seated position in a government, it is a provocative action. It actually amounts to war. “

