Meghan McCain not impressed by Mitt Romney, says he “looks nothing like my father”

Meghan McCain is less than impressed by Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) who supports the rest of the Republican party and votes to condemn President Donald Trump for abuse of power articles over charges. And above all, she does not want anyone to compare him to her deceased ‘maverick’ father, Senator John McCain (R-AZ).

During Thursday’s broadcast of the popular ABC talk show The View, most of the table flowed over Romney, who cast his largely symbolic accusation voice.

“You know, people call him the flip-flopper,” said co-host Whoopi Goldberg. “You know, he stands for the country and not for the party. I have to say, you know, he and I will probably never agree, and every time I say something nice about him, he goes crazy. I just say “I am, you know, I am glad that someone from that side got up and said, you know, this is not good. I don’t think this is right. So thank you!”

Liberal host Joy Behar added that perhaps she should “take back” every joke she ever made about Romney while she was taking pictures on Trump for attacking Romney and his faith at the National Prayer Breakfast.

After co-host Sunny Hostin celebrated the fact that Romney became the first senator in history to vote to remove a president from his own party, McCain stepped in to announce that she was “in conflict” over the actions of Romney.

Noting that she knows that the former GOP presidential candidate is a person of faith and conscience, she also wanted to point out that it was not so long ago that Romney hung to join the Trump government.

“I like it when someone buys a party,” she said. “I will always respect it and I think it took big cojones yesterday, but it doesn’t take much courage now to do something that won’t have any impact. President Trump was acquitted yesterday. I’m just thinking of Mitt Romney, I want to trust him, but would he still feel that if Trump gave him his position as foreign minister? “

The conservative host further said that she is not sure if she can ‘100 percent trust him’ because of his history as a ‘flip-flopper’, which prompts Goldberg to say that she is just ‘happy that someone got up and said no’.

“But that’s what he wants!” McCain shot back.

“That’s okay. You know what, I’m going to trust him as much as I gave your father,” Goldberg replied, grinning McCain: “Mitt Romney doesn’t look like my dad at all!”

This resulted in a somewhat tense back and forth between McCain and Goldberg – something that has increasingly occurred between the couple – with McCain teaching the Oscar-winning actress that Romney “will break your heart as he always does” and Goldberg pushes back.

“I am 63 years old,” Goldberg said. “I have experienced this with these people for years.”

“Well, I’m 35 years old,” McCain shot back, so Goldberg noticed that McCain is only half her age and McCain should “hear what I know.”

“That’s very dismissive,” McCain complained. “That is very dismissive.”

