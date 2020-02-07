Meghan McCain has to come to terms with Pete Buttigieg because of his “radical” late-breaking attitude

The ABC talk show “The View” was hot this morning when conservative cohostant Meghan McCain opposed Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic presidential candidate of 2020, for his “radical” stance on late abortions.

Meghan McCain confronts Pete Buttigieg about abortion

According to Fox News, the fight started when McCain asked Buttigieg to clarify a comment on abortion on a radio show.

McCain first quotes Buttigieg’s specific commentary on the radio show: “There are many parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with the breath.” Before we invite the Democrat for 2020 to explain how people – especially pro-life people like McCain – should interpret this comment.

Buttigieg replied, “I only point to the fact that different people interpret their own moral lights and interpret the scriptures differently on this matter.”

Before we add that nobody in America should be subjected to someone else’s religion.

McCain persistently asked him to limit abortions, but Buttigieg suggested that it wasn’t his responsibility.

“My point is that it shouldn’t be up to a government official to draw the line. It should be up to the woman facing the election,” Buttigieg replied.

Buttigieg tries to defend himself

“What if a woman wanted to have a child killed after giving birth to a baby – would you be comfortable with that?” McCain asked.

Buttigieg contradicted McCain’s comment. To refute that later abortions affect women who intended to give birth to their babies but receive “the most devastating news” of their lives.

“We’re talking about families that may have chosen a name – maybe put together a cot – and they learn something painful and face this terrible decision – and I don’t know what to say morally, what to do,” he said “I only know that I trust her and her decision will not be better from a medical or moral point of view because the government orders her to do it in a certain way.”

McCain turns Buttigieg off

McCain had none of that.

“I respect what you say because you didn’t go back. It’ll hurt you in the middle of the country if you try to win over the Republicans,” she said. “People like me, that’s a tough line and honest said this answer is just pretty … as radical as I thought it would be. “

There are some great personalities with extreme views in the democratic presidential election. In contrast to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Buttigieg can score as “reasonable”.

But today Meghan McCain reminded the public that Buttigieg is as radical as some of his more open opponents.