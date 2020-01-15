Meghan McCain of The View intensified her harsh criticism of some of Bernie Sanders’ most ardent supporters on Wednesday, shooting the “misogynist brothers of Bernie” for their online attacks on the future presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Discussing the fallout from Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, McCain spoke of Warren’s now viral moment pushing back the Vermont freelance post-debate handshake and appearing to be in a tense exchange with him. This comes on the heels of the Massachusetts senator accusing Sanders of saying in a private meeting that a woman could not win the presidential election.

After Liberal co-host Joy Behar expressed optimism that Sanders would be able to convince his supporters to support another candidate if he lost his nomination, McCain threw Behar’s hopes cold.

“The problem with that is that after Warren doesn’t shake his hand, which for me was the time of the night because you’re supposed to be collegial at the end,” said the conservative host. “Look, she’s not shaking hands because she’s on top.”

“All the Bernie brothers send their snake emojis and say #WarrenIsASnake and it started to get tender,” she said. “It’s Bernie’s misogynist brothers who came after me yesterday and I’m saying it again today, stop doing that to women! And whether Bernie likes it or not, the fact that she did not shake hands tells you everything you need to know about how she feels. “

McCain’s conviction against Sanders supporters comes after she said on Tuesday that the senator “had a problem with women” and that she “did not want another misogynist to the presidency.”

.