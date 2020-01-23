While recapping on the first day of the arguments in the Senate dismissal trial, The View resident conservative host Meghan McCain complained on Thursday that she felt like she was living “on a different planet” from that of colleagues while claiming that she is “the only curator in all of New York City. “

After the panel applauded the deputy director of the House, Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), for exposing the case against President Donald Trump “fairly succinctly” and for doing “incredible work”, McCain said categorically expressed his disagreement with his co-hosts.

“I think as usual, I always feel like I’m living on a planet different from everyone who works on this show because when I saw Adam Schiff, I actually thought he looked very efficient, “she grumbled. “He’s clearly trying to take over from Dianne Feinstein. She is the oldest member of the Senate. “

“I don’t think it will make that much difference,” added McCain. “I think if you are a liberal you think what you think and if you are a conservative like me you think it is performance.”

Moments later, meanwhile, McCain played the producers a Schiff clip saying that “the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the polls, as we cannot be sure the vote will be fairly won” for explain why it was “influenced” in the opposite direction.

“So I think for me, I always hated it when President Trump said I won’t give in because we don’t know if it will be a fair election,” she said, adding: “Why “Are you even bringing this election into a survey where you talk about a phone call that happened? To me, it is – the elections right now have nothing to do with it.”

“To underscore the importance of dismissal, this is why,” said liberal co-host Joy Behar.

“I didn’t like when Trump did it or when he does it now, the idea that there are fake elections or that there is something to do with this process and again as the only conservative all over New York City I -, ”McCain retaliated, prompting Behar to interrupt and point out that she is in fact not the only conservative in New York.

“Where? Find me! Say hello,” said McCain before whispering in a low voice, “I don’t care.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin would eventually intervene, noting that she believed the reason Schiff was referring to the fairness of the upcoming election was “because this president is on trial for trying to interfere with an election,” forcing McCain just repeating what Schiff said. .

The rest of the panel rejecting the fact that Russia had already intervened in 2016 and the accusation being that Trump was trying to get Ukraine to interfere in the next elections, McCain replied: “You can’t blame me of anger that I am not influenced by Adam Schiff. “

Whoopi Goldberg, who usually plays the role of arbitrator, intervened to assure McCain that no one was mad at her and that they were just trying to have a conversation before throwing her into a business break. “

“I guess I felt fair – I don’t have it with me today,” said McCain at the end of the segment.

.