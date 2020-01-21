Meghan Markle's proposed new title is under review after divorce controversy

Here’s everything you need to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this month as they announced plans to resign from their role as “senior” members of the royal family, in hopes of becoming financially independent.

“After many months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role for this institution,” said the press release. “We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

The statement continued: “It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. “

What does this mean for their royal titles? Well, the couple will lose their HRH status and their titles would have been changed to Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan’s name in particular has been controversial, with the proposed new title still under consideration, as the title format is generally reserved for family members who have divorced from the royal family, for example. Sarah, Duchess of York.

By issuing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to His Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support as they enter the next chapter in their lives.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they must withdraw from royal office, including official military appointments.”

The statement continued, “They will no longer receive public funds for royal functions. With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private sponsorships and associations. Although they can no longer officially represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold Her Majesty’s values.

“The Sussexes will not use their RHS titles as they are no longer active members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their wish to reimburse the expenses of the sovereign grant for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their family home in the United Kingdom. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security arrangements.

The statement concluded: “There are well-established independent processes for determining the need for publicly funded security. This new model will come into force in spring 2020. ”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet commented.