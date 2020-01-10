Meghan Markle's mom, dad and the queen appear and more stars snap

January 10, 2020 | 12:14 p.m.
1 of
20
Doria Ragland looks serious as she works in the middle of the news that her daughter Meghan Markle is leaving the royal family.
P&P / MEGA
2 of
20
Meanwhile, Thomas Markle is seen eating and shopping in Tijuana, Mexico.
BACK GRID
3 of
20
Queen Elizabeth takes a ride through Sandringham after being reported to be caught off guard by Meghan and Harry’s announcement.
MEGA
4 of
20
A shirtless Mark Wahlberg dives into the ocean after a competition at the Hawaii Sony Open Pro-Am in Honolulu, Hawaii.
BACK GRID
5 of
20
Cynthia Erivo attends the premiere of HBO’s “The Outsider” at the DGA Theater.
Getty Images
6 of
20
She made her debut on the red carpet with a blonde mullet hairstyle and a series of ear piercings.
Getty Images
7 of
20
Sarah Paulson and Tracey Ullman take part in FX Network’s Star Walk Winter Press Tour.
Getty Images
8 of
20
Jillian Michaels seems excited to be doing more press even after her controversial statements about Lizzo’s weight have come under fire.
Splash news
9 of
20
Jennifer Garner starts with a tutu on the set of “Yes Day”, which is currently being filmed in Los Angeles.
BACK GRID
10 of
20
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian leave Nobu after a family dinner in Malibu.
BACK GRID
11 of
20
Suzanne Somers even managed to wear leopard-printed heels on crutches in New York.
Splash news
12 of
20
Amy Poehler runs errands with a friend in Los Angeles.
MEGA
13 of
20
On the way to a dance studio in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber shows her abs and navel.
MEGA
14 of
20
Michael B. Jordan enters “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.
MEGA
15 of
20
Olivia Wilde shines with gold sequins at the 3rd annual Hollywood Critics Awards.
MEGA
16 of
20
Sandra Bullock gets out of her Range Rover while entering an office building in Beverly Hills.
Splash news
17 of
20
Penn Badgley shows his new beard at the Build Series in New York.
MEGA
18 of
20
Ayesha Curry wears a cow pattern skirt and men next to Steph Curry at dinner in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
19 of
20
Burt Ward accepts his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Robin by his side.
Splash news
20 of
20
RuPaul DJ is his own party at the premiere of “AJ And The Queen”.
Getty Images