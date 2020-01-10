Meghan Markle's mom, dad and the queen appear and more stars snap

Loading...

January 10, 2020 | 12:14 p.m.

Doria Ragland looks serious as she works in the middle of the news that her daughter Meghan Markle is leaving the royal family.

Meanwhile, Thomas Markle is seen eating and shopping in Tijuana, Mexico.

Queen Elizabeth takes a ride through Sandringham after being reported to be caught off guard by Meghan and Harry’s announcement.

A shirtless Mark Wahlberg dives into the ocean after a competition at the Hawaii Sony Open Pro-Am in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Cynthia Erivo attends the premiere of HBO’s “The Outsider” at the DGA Theater.

She made her debut on the red carpet with a blonde mullet hairstyle and a series of ear piercings.

Sarah Paulson and Tracey Ullman take part in FX Network’s Star Walk Winter Press Tour.

Jillian Michaels seems excited to be doing more press even after her controversial statements about Lizzo’s weight have come under fire.

Jennifer Garner starts with a tutu on the set of “Yes Day”, which is currently being filmed in Los Angeles.

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian leave Nobu after a family dinner in Malibu.

Suzanne Somers even managed to wear leopard-printed heels on crutches in New York.

Amy Poehler runs errands with a friend in Los Angeles.

On the way to a dance studio in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber shows her abs and navel.

Michael B. Jordan enters “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.

Olivia Wilde shines with gold sequins at the 3rd annual Hollywood Critics Awards.

Sandra Bullock gets out of her Range Rover while entering an office building in Beverly Hills.

Penn Badgley shows his new beard at the Build Series in New York.

Ayesha Curry wears a cow pattern skirt and men next to Steph Curry at dinner in Los Angeles.

Burt Ward accepts his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Robin by his side.

RuPaul DJ is his own party at the premiere of “AJ And The Queen”.

