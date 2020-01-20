“Harxit” may not be as bad as “Megxit” – but Prince Harry wants to make it clear that the decision to become king was actually his decision, thank you.

After weeks of drama by the royal family and years of horrific treatment from the British press, Queen Elizabeth II vigorously confirmed that her grandson and his wife would give up their official roles and ceremonial duties as Duke and Duchess of Sussex with her blessings. The couple will seek financial independence and split their time between the UK and North America.

Now Harry has made his first public comments on the official separation from his royal family at an event for a charity he co-founded, Sentebale, which works with children in HIV-affected communities in Lesotho and Botswana.

The subtext (and often the text) of the “Megxit” narrative was that That Woman had somehow gotten between the son / brother / uncle of the next three British monarchs and the rest of the family. Harry pointedly explained that it was a decision he had actually made and that there was “no other option”.

“When Meghan and I were married, we were excited, hopeful, and were here to serve,” he said to the crowd. “For these reasons, it makes me very sad that this has happened.”

The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option.

What I want to make clear is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible.

He mentioned more clearly the media, his mother Princess Diana (and her death in a car accident while fleeing from paparazzi), and the sacrifice he would make to bring damned peace to his young family.

I have accepted this because I know that it does not change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope this helps you understand what had to happen that I would step down my family from everything I’ve ever known to take a step forward in a life that I hope will be more peaceful can.

I was born into this life and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen.

When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You have been taking care of me for so long, but the media are a powerful force, and I hope that one day our collective support for one another may be stronger because it is so much bigger than just for us. ‘

Harry went on to mention his “greatest respect” for his grandmother, his “commander-in-chief” (which I will choose if my grandchildren choose pet names for me, thanks).

He also said a few words about the work Sentebale does with HIV-infected children before introducing singer Lewis Capaldi, who we believe was there to sing and not graciously abuse the British media for it, that they’re racist damn ghouls.

The full speech can be seen below on Instagram from Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

