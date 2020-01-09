Loading...

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister struck her decision to retire from the British royal family along with husband Prince Harry as “slap in the face” in an interview that aired on Thursday.

Samantha Markle, an outspoken critic of the Duchess of Sussex, uttered the couple’s “Megxit” bomb announcement as ruthless.

“I think what’s shocking is the lack of respect for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made to fulfill royal duties and set an example,” she told Inside Edition.

When asked if the couple could be accused of not being in the spotlight, Samantha said Meghan should have known what public royal life would be like before she married the prince.

“This is ridiculous, they stepped into the spotlight and knew what the tasks were and what the media would look like for them,” said Samantha.

Samantha, who shares dad Thomas Markle with Meghan, accused her half-sister of engaging in “attention-grabbing behavior”.

If Meghan wanted to be “so private,” she wouldn’t have gone to Wimbledon last year to watch buddy Serena Williams playing and imagine “40 empty seats around her,” Samantha said.

The couple’s announcement included plans to split time between the UK and North America – but even that wouldn’t be enough to fix the fences with Meghan’s father’s side of the family, Samantha said.

“I find it terrible how we were treated and I don’t want to connect with someone who can do this so easily with people,” she said.

Samantha has criticized Meghan, namely the estrangement between her and her father. Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland divorced Thomas when the ex-actress “Suits” was still a child.

Still, Samantha claimed that her longstanding feud with Meghan had nothing to do with jealousy.

“I was honest from the start, hoping that it would appeal to her heart and morale,” she said.