Meghan Markle's friends throw themselves at the Duchess in the midst of the Megxit drama

Loading...

When the going gets tough – Meghan Markle goes, the actress’s buddies claim.

Friends of the Duchess of Sussex do not hesitate to consider that she is the fallout of her and Prince Harry’s decision to step down as “senior” members of the royal family.

“Meghan likes to flee when the going gets tough and watches what she did from a distance,” a friend of the Daily Mail said. “I’m sure she wanted to return to her inner circle (in Canada). Her new creative team that is behind these plans.”

“I saw this coming – it was only a matter of time,” said the friend. “With Meghan, it was always her way or the highway. She is always the focus of the relationship, regardless of Harry’s title. She wants to be in the spotlight, but on her own terms. “

Harry stayed in the UK while Markle returned to her 8-month-old son Archie in Canada, where the American actress lived when she starred on the US show “Suits”.

“She was able to move quickly because this has been planned for months,” continued the friend. “She is running a campaign. This is not just an exit. It’s a long game strategy that’s been going on for some time. “

Markle and Harry set the royal family in turmoil this week after announcing that they would step down from their official duties and strike on their own.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussion, we have decided to transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution,” said a statement. “We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and to continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”