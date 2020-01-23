Meghan Markle's father Thomas shares family photos with a television documentary

Meghan Markle’s estranged father opened a lot of personal photos while he was paid to shed his royal daughter.

The 75-year-old Thomas Markle has shared numerous family photos from the childhood of the Duchess of Sussex with a new British documentary – including shots of the father, who bends over her tenderly as a newborn.

The Duchess was repeatedly snapped with a huge smile in her childhood, which her father insisted that they were “the happiest of my life”.

Thomas also shared some personal videos, including one of the future actresses who acted as a Red Riding Hood in a school play and celebrated her last day at the private Immaculate Heart High School for girls in Los Angeles.

He told Channel 5’s UK documentary Wednesday night that he “couldn’t be happier” when Meghan was born, and said that he “knew she was going to be special.”

“They gave it to me, I saw her face, her little fingers wrapped around my fingers and that was it, I was in love,” he said. “I was just blown away by this child.”

But things seem to have moved south since then, and their already troubled relationship seems to be shattering forever when he failed to appear for their royal wedding in May 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Getty Images

Markle has not seen his daughter since she joined the royal family and was made Duchess of Sussex – and never met his son-in-law, Prince Harry, or his grandson Archie.

In fact, he admitted to the doctor “Thomas Markle: My Story” that he was not sure whether he would see one of them until he was “lowered into the ground”.

Markle not only shared intimate pictures during the 90-minute documentary, but also admitted to having lied to Prince Harry and put together paparazzi pictures for money.

He also “destroyed” his daughter for “turning the royal family into a Walmart with a crown”.

Nevertheless, he painted himself as a victim – and was pleased to admit that he was paid for the interview because Meghan, Harry and the Royals “owe him” something.

“I’ve been in my final years – it’s time to take care of Papa,” he said in a message to his estranged daughter.

Channel 5 confirmed on the show that Markle had been paid for the six-day interview at his home in Mexico, but didn’t want to say how much.

“We never reveal how much we pay as a contributor,” a spokeswoman told The Post.