Meghan Markle's father may have to testify against her in the courtroom

Meghan Markle’s father could be summoned to testify against his daughter in a London courtroom.

Meghan and Harry shared on their Royal Africa tour in 2019 that they would take legal action against the Mail on Sunday to publish extracts of a “private and confidential” letter Meghan wrote to her father in August 2018. The letter was only sent three months after the marriage of Meghan and Harry in May 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex claims damages from the Mail from Sunday’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Ltd., for “alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and violation of data protection law.”

Parent company Associated Newspapers has defended their decision to release the letter because of a “huge and legitimate” public interest in members of the royal family and their “personal relationships.”

The file reads: “There is a huge and legitimate public interest in the royal family and the activities, behaviors, and standards of conduct of its members. This extends not only to their public behavior, but also to their personal and family relationships, because they are an integral part of the proper functioning of the monarchy. “

The 75-year-old Thomas Markle is heavily mentioned in the legal documents filed by Associated Newspapers, suggesting that he can be summoned as a witness to testify against Markle.

Meghan and her father have had a tumultuous relationship in recent years since she stepped into the limelight as a royal. In the week before the wedding of Meghan and Harry, Thomas decided not to be present after it was released that he had intentionally arranged for paparazzi to make several photo shoots of him for the big day.

