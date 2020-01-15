Meghan Markle's father is ready to testify against her in court. It's time for her to drop this case

If you like the royal cover of The Daily Beast, we hope you enjoy The Royalist, a series for members of Beast Inside only. Become a member to get it in your Sunday inbox.

Is an Obscure Point in Copyright Law Really Worth All the Trouble?

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance on Tuesday since the abdication crisis exploded and she was all smiles as she boarded a float plane to visit a women’s center in downtown Vancouver.

On the other side of the Atlantic, however, the decisions made in her former life continue to haunt her. The incredible prospect that Meghan could face her distant father, Thomas Markle, in a British court, and be subjected to a humiliating roasting on the part of the best jurists in the country, has drawn closer.

The development came after Mail on Sunday filed documents detailing how it intends to defend Meghan’s claims that her copyright was infringed by the newspaper when she published extracts from a handwritten letter to her dad.

New legal papers say that a bitter Thomas Markle felt “hung to dry” by the royal family and was not supported by royal staff before the wedding.

Although most observers agree that Meghan’s copyright has indeed been infringed and that she has a good chance of winning the case, it is difficult to see how any win involving Meghan dragged through the courts and having her character publicly questioned and his troubled relationship with his father exposed legally could be considered something other than pyrrhic.

However, Meghan and Harry have made it clear that they are determined to support the case, which could see the best lawyers tearing pieces of Meghan out of the witness box.

There may also now be a financial incentive; The Telegraph estimates that the Sussexes have already spent £ 350,000 on legal fees, and abandoning the case would not only mean canceling it, but also recovering the legal bill from the Mail, which is likely to be similar.

The dispute revolves around a letter mentioned for the first time by a group of “five friends” who met with People magazine in early 2019 to defend Meghan. A friend said that after the wedding, Meghan wrote a letter to her father saying, “Dad, my heart is broken, I love you. I have a father. Please stop victimizing me in the media so that we can repair our relationship. “

The friend said that Thomas had written to her “a very long letter in return, and he closed it asking for a photo session with her”.

A few days later, Thomas Markle shared Meghan’s letter with the Mail on Sunday and they published extracts, claiming that Meghan had described him and him badly.

The letter casts doubt on Meghan’s claims, but is by no means a slam dunk.

Most people dismissed it as even more bitter ramblings by Meghan’s father, and the problem was almost completely forgotten by the world when Harry stunned journalists by announcing legal action against Associated Newspapers on the last day of his tour in Africa, which, until then, had been a resounding success.

The Sussexes seem to have a tight record: UK copyright law states that you cannot publish a private letter without the author’s consent.

It doesn’t matter if the person who received the letter delivered it to you. English law provides for certain fair fair exemptions, but these mainly relate to the incorporation of published text from books into articles on those books.

The 44-page defense claims that Meghan released the letter she wrote to her father, but distorted what she wrote there to paint it in a more flattering light, and so he had the right to retaliate.

If the case continues, it will probably be towards the end of the year.

Documents filed by Associated Newspapers, owner of the Mail group, reported by a number of British media institutions, including the Mail itself, ITV News and The Telegraph, suggest a nightmare scenario for the Sussexes: that the newspaper assured the close cooperation of Thomas Markle, and that he is ready to testify against her.

Meghan would therefore probably be obliged to testify against her own father if the case were tried.

Although it seems incredible that Meghan allows herself to find herself in a situation where she risks being humiliated and having her character brought before a British court by her father, many warned Harry and Meghan that this was exactly the situation in which they would end up when they filed a complaint against the Mail on Sunday.

When the lawsuit was announced in October, Harry claimed that the alleged illegal publication of the private letter had been “intentionally destructive” to “manipulate” readers.

However, in this type of legal action, a lot of auxiliary mud can be thrown. Associated newspapers attacked Meghan’s friend’s claims in People, claiming that she “ called, texted, even until the night before the wedding, ” May 19, 2018, after Thomas had to withdraw after an emergency cardiac procedure.

Court documents indicate that the last message received by Mr. Markle was a text message sent on May 17 “reprimanding him for speaking to the press, telling him to stop and accusing him of injuring his daughter” who “n ‘Didn’t ask how he was doing or how the surgery was gone.’

The document indicates that Mr. Markle felt “hung to dry” and claims that no one came to see him before the wedding, while the mother of the Duchess, Doria Ragland, had been personally informed of the royal engagement by two British Embassy officials who visited her at Los Accueil in Angeles.

Thomas says he received “no cards or good wishes” and even contradicts the Duchess’ claim that she was funded by the university, saying: “Mr. Markle supported the claimant throughout her childhood and youth. He paid her the tuition fees for her private school. He had paid all of her tuition, and after she left Northwestern University, he continued to pay off her student loans, even after landing a well-paying role in Suits. “

The associated newspapers state that: “After the publication of the People interview and the People interview reports, neither the existence nor the content of the letter was confidential. Mr. Markle also had the right to publicly correct false and harmful information (disclosed to him) regarding his conduct during the interview with People and to have as much of the letter and its contents published as necessary for this purpose. “

The defense also alleges that Mr. Markle has not heard from her daughter since August 2018, when she sent the letter “impeccably copied” and the letter “self-congratulations”.

Pointing out that it was written “in its own elaborate writing” without “barring modifications”, the group of newspapers affirms “that this must also be deduced from the care which the applicant took care of when presenting the letter that it expected to be disclosed and read by third parties. “

