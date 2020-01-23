Meghan Markle's father cried and watched Prince Charles lead her down the aisle

Meghan Markle’s father says he cried when he saw her royal wedding on TV when he wasn’t on the show – because he was “jealous” that Prince Charles was leading her down the aisle.

“I lived in a safe house and watched the wedding,” said 75-year-old Thomas Markle, when he missed his daughter’s big day in May 2018, watched by millions around the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Getty Images

“My daughter looked beautiful. I wish I could have been with her, ”he said to a British documentary that aired on Wednesday night.

Markle said he was “grateful” that his daughter had at least Prince Charles there to walk her down the aisle – but he admitted that he should have been there when he got home.

“I was jealous because I really wanted to. I admit I cried a little bit about it, ”he said. “To this day, I can’t forget that moment.”

His decision to skip the wedding sparked a feud that he admits will never see his daughter again – and may never meet the son-in-law, Prince Harry, or grandson Archie.

Markle, who had been publicly exposed for putting paparazzi shots for cash before the wedding, insisted that he have to stay away because of a “massive heart attack” that kept him from flying.

“If I didn’t treat the heart attack, I wouldn’t be here now,” he said of the 90-minute documentary.

Markle claims that he had a few choice words just before he married Prince Harry after not showing the compassion he deserved.

He claims he said to the Duke of Sussex, “It’s a shame I didn’t die because you both could pretend you were sad” – and then feel like a hangover.

“I haven’t heard from them or talked to them since.”

Markle shared home videos from when Meghan lived with him, ages 11 and 18, and called them “my happiest years”.

“Meghan was my most important relationship and my pride and joy,” he said.

“I miss Meghan. I miss who she was. I don’t know it is now. That’s the problem.”

He now believes that his daughter “destroys” the royal family with the scandal surrounding her and Harry’s Megxit.

“You couldn’t have done anything worse to the Queen – probably the most loved and respected woman in the world,” he said.