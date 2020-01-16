Meghan Markle's British citizenship could be endangered by the Megxit

She may be the Duchess of Sussex, but Meghan Markle has yet to be granted British citizenship – and the Megxit could prevent her from ever receiving it, a Thursday report.

The “Suits” star started the process of obtaining a British passport shortly after their royal wedding in May 2018 with Prince Harry, the sixth man on the throne, according to the Times of London.

She was awarded the Duchess of Sussex title, and a year later gave birth to a royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – but was unable to skip the normal process of citizenship, the report said.

What is crucial for her application is that she spends most of her time in the UK – contrary to her widespread plans to skip mostly the UK and instead settle in Canada and eventually Los Angeles.

“She could quickly get into trouble calculating her allowable absences from the UK,” said an article in Free Movement, a website by immigration lawyer Colin Yeo.

Buckingham Palace has always emphasized that she would not receive preferential treatment in this process, which is why she must have lived in the UK for five years before submitting an official application, the UK Times said.

Once applied, the law stipulates that she has not been out of the country for more than 270 days in the past three years or 90 days in the previous month.

“She’ll be at the top,” immigration attorney Philip Trott told the newspaper. “It doesn’t hurt to be outside as long as you spend most of the time here.”

“The advice we normally give our clients is that most of their lives are six months and one day a year,” he said – far more than reports suggest that the Duchess would like to spend in Blighty.

One solution would be for Harry to have a diplomatic role abroad – such as the Governor General of Canada – where all stays abroad would be considered home to the UK. However, this should not fit the stated goals for more independence.

In both cases, the duchess’s spokeswoman insisted on the newspaper: “It doesn’t change the fact that she is on the path to British citizenship.”

