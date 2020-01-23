Meghan Markle visits Vancouver Women's Center for tea

Meghan Markle immediately jumps back into her work after it was announced that she and Prince Harry would resign from their higher positions.

She was first seen aboard a seaplane to Vancouver and has now officially appeared to visit the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center in Vancouver. She shared tea with women who work at the center and discussed “issues affecting women in the community.” The community center provides daily support and basic needs for more than 500 women and children, a reason Meghan is passionate about supporting.

The community center shared a cute photo and message about Meghan on their Facebook page. “Look who we drank tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues relating to women in the community, ”the report reads. The photo shows Meghan smiling cheerfully surrounded by women working in the middle. She seems to wear a cream-colored cable knit sweater, black jeans and knee-high boots.

We are happy that Meghan is taking a step back in public life and keeping in touch with women and the work she is passionate about.

View the photo of Meghan’s visit below: