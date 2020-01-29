Weeks after it became known that Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry would leave their roles as high-ranking members of the royal family, a royal author and expert believes that the former actress regrets that she has ended her Hollywood career as Duchess of Sussex.

Expert says Meghan is not prepared for royal life

Fox News reported that Sally Bedell Smith is a royal biographer and editor for Vanity Fair who has researched the British royal family over the past 20 years. And she made a lot of close contacts. Smith told Vanity Fair that she believes Meghan was not prepared for a king’s life when she married Prince Harry.

“When you join the royal family, which offers countless benefits and perks, you really have to do without many things that could have meant a lot to you and dedicate yourself to an institution that is 1000 years old,” said Smith.

“Meghan may not have seen it that way,” she continued. “It is the 21st century and it was very unusual [compared to other royal women] to be a successful working woman who put aside all of her life [to marry Prince Harry],” she added. “It seems that she really regrets that she has to give it up, and what she should do in the royal family couldn’t be compared to what she was used to.”

Other royals also had to give up their careers

Smith added that the former Suits actress would not be the first member of the royal family to give up her career for the Royals.

“Prince Philip had to give up his marine career and it was a victim for him,” said the author. “He could have gone up and become an admiral because of his excellent leadership skills, but he gave up on that.” He really had to. He was already married, but he knew he had to do it. “

Smith also explained that while Meghan can easily return to her Hollywood career, her husband Harry may face a tougher time to be a non-queen.

“We can imagine what Meghan can do,” said Smith. “You could start a production company. She is clever. She worked on a television series. She has worked in films. She knows how it works. She is smart. She has experience. But Harry was trained to be a helicopter pilot. That is his professional training. He didn’t go to college. Maybe he could be a motivational speaker. He can certainly speak passionately about the reasons he believes in. But if it is nothing more than a figurehead, I am not sure that it will make sense. “

Meghan always wanted to be famous

It should be noted that Meghan tried to make it in Hollywood for years before she got married. While she found consistent work on the “Suits” cable series, it didn’t seem like her acting career would go much further after the end of this show. Perhaps some of Meghan’s naysayers have rightly maintained that what she was really looking for is famous in the entertainment world. And now that she has convinced her husband to leave the royal family, she could just get it.