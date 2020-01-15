Meghan Markle spotted at a women's shelter in Canada

Meghan Markle traveled to Canada to be with baby Archie Harrison shortly after the announcement on Sussex Royal’s Instagram account that she, along with her husband Prince Harry, would retire from royal office in the future.

The couple spent six weeks on a long break before Christmas, heading to Canada for the holidays. In their statement explaining their decision to become independent, Harry and Meghan explained that they intended to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America while supporting the Queen. They hope to be financially independent of the institution and also create their own charity.

Harry would join Meghan abroad in the next two weeks. As she goes to bed since the news, the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted for the first time, heading to a women’s shelter that provides counseling, hot meals and the basic needs of women and children.

Reportedly, she paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center in Vancouver to “offer support” and “stimulate the minds of staff.”

The center shared a photo of Meghan and eight women from the center on their Facebook page, writing, “Look who we had tea with today!”

“The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues that affect women in the community.”

A staff member told about the visit: “She asked what women need in terms of support. It was a great meeting. “

It is not known when Meghan will return to the UK, but many royal fans have speculated that she could move to Canada with Harry and Archie much sooner than expected, as they have already taken their dogs abroad.

Meghan Rescue Dog Guy, flew with Sussex in November, alongside a black female Labrador supposed to be the dog they adopted together, which convinced some people that Harry and Meghan will do not soon.