Meghan Markle speaks with Women's Rights Group as she starts a new life in Canada

Meghan Markle immediately jumps back to work as she starts her new life in Canada!

Meghan remained unobtrusive for a few days after it was announced that she and Prince Harry would resign, but then returned to work by boarding a seaplane to Vancouver to meet different community groups. She started her visit with a trip to a women’s center to drink tea and discuss issues with women in their communities. She was seen again later that day at the Justice for Girls headquarters, a charity that promotes women’s rights and gives women access to education.

The organization shared two photos of Meghan on Twitter along with the message: “It was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice and the power of leadership of young women.”

A photo posted by the organization shows Meghan smiling while holding a coffee cup while having a conversation with a young girl. A second photo shows Meghan smiling with a group of women around her. For the occasion, Meghan wore a cream-colored cable knit sweater in combination with dark jeans and knee-high boots.

It is unclear whether Prince Harry will join Meghan in Canada in the coming days, but we know he will be in the UK for the time being to continue his work organizing the Rugby League World Cup 2021 games at Buckingham Palace .

View the photos of Meghan’s visit below: