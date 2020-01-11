Meghan Markle signed a voice over contract with Disney prior to Megxit

Loading...

Meghan Markle had already returned to her American roots with a Disney voice-over deal before the couple announced “Megxit” last week.

Markle, who had worked as an actress before she married Prince Harry in May 2018, recorded a voice-over for the entertainment giant before the family’s six-week Canada vacation, the Times reported.

In return, the company is donating to Elephants Without Borders, an anti-poaching and wildlife conservation organization.

The Duchess’ Disney deal was announced days after the couple’s Wednesday statement that they would step down from their official royal duties but would keep their titles.

Royal observers speculated whether this would be the couple’s first step in breaking away from traditional royal duties – and redeeming their title.

Last summer, the Sussexes also introduced the “Sussex Royal” trademark, which they used to label goods from notebooks and mugs to clothing and advertising campaigns.

The couple interacted publicly with Disney last year. When their son Archie was born in May, the company gave them a Winnie the Pooh cartoon with the new family.

Later in the year, Harry and Meghan went for a walk on the red carpet of the “Lion King” film, where she dealt with the royal life of singer Pharrell Williams and said to him: “They don’t make it easy.”