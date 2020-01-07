Meghan Markle shines in brown tones in the Canada House

Loading...

Meghan Markle stepped out on Tuesday with Prince Harry for the couple’s first royal engagement in 2020 in a monochrome look.

For her visit to Canada House in London, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex wore a chic Stella McCartney camel coat ($ 1,925) over a brown turtleneck and a matching satin midi skirt.

She wore the velvety Jimmy Choo “Romy” pumps ($ 725) in a burnt Sienna shade and the apparently rose-gold “Dangle Circles” bracelet from Kismet by Milka ($ 540). and Emily Mortimer “Hera” gold and diamond stud earrings ($ 780).

The Sussexes, who had spent part of their vacation in Canada, met with the Canadian High Commissioner for the United Kingdom, Janice Charette, to presumably thank the hospitality they received during their stay.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Canada HouseSplash News

