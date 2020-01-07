Meghan Markle rescues a selfish couple in Canada

Loading...

Encounters with British royalties normally take place in a highfalutin charity bass, or if you are one of the lucky ones, Buckingham Palace.

Rarely does it occur in a park on Vancouver Island in Canada, as was the case with a young couple on New Year’s Day.

The pair, Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz, met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while trying to document themselves through selfie in the natural environment of Horth Hill Regional Park. Apparently Pavlovic and Kantorowicz couldn’t take a decent picture of themselves. That was when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, currently on vacation in Canada, came to their aid.

The royal couple was part of a group that also took in the sights of the park until one of the two dogs that accompanied them was curious about the two Canadians. Then a woman in the group followed to pick up the dog that was on its way to the two.

“She starts asking if we want her to take a picture for us,” Kantorowicz told CTV News, ironically the same company that employs him as a producer. “We certainly said it. I didn’t see who she was then. “

She and Pavlovic accepted the offer, after which Markle, who was wearing a toque, took three photos of them. Even after she had returned the cell phone to them and wished the two a happy new year, they were still unaware of her identity until Kantorowicz recognized a face in the crowd that was already going somewhere else.

It was Abigail Spencer, a star in the Suits TV drama. When her appearance subsequently evoked a reminder that Markle was also in the show for a while, the couple connected all the pieces. Then they found out that a man who joked that Markle “could deliver better” was Prince Harry.

“I froze. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked to the side and then I realized that Prince Harry was standing there,” Kantorowicz added. “I kept looking back and forth like:” Is this really happening? “

