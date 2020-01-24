Meghan Markle reportedly signs a Voiceover deal with Disney Amid Royal Family Drama

The Duchess of Sussex may return to the big screen!

Meghan Markle is already working her own way in the midst of her and the Duke of Sussex’s decision to resign as senior royals. Their hope for a “progressive new role” within the monarchy would certainly enable more creative activities and collaborations.

The first of Meghan’s new efforts is said to be a voice-over role with Disney in exchange for a donation to a wildlife charity. It is not specified which Disney project they will work on, but The Times shared it for the benefit of the charity organization elephants without borders, an organization that helps track animals and protect them from poaching. The publication also notes that the deal was signed prior to the controversial announcement that Meghan and Harry would resign in their role as senior royals.

Meghan and Harry have previously collaborated with Disney by attending the London premiere of The Lion King last July. The event was held in support of African Parks, an organization that deeply supports Harry.

A video has surfaced of Prince Harry who spoke to Disney CEO Bob Iger while attending the premiere of The Lion King. “You know she’s doing voiceovers,” Harry can be heard with reference to Meghan, while Iger replies, “Oh, really?”

“Did you know?” Harry says. ‘You seem surprised. She is really interested. “

“Of course”, Iger replies according to the video. “We want to try it.”

Neither Disney nor Meghan or Harry have yet to officially comment on the possible collaboration.

