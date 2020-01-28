Meghan Markle reportedly 'abandoned her candidacy to become a British citizen'

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would step down from their role as “senior royals”, they also revealed that they intended to split their time between the United Kingdom and Canada.

Shortly after the news was announced, Meghan flew off to go with the couple’s son, baby Archie Harrison, and following some official royal affairs, Harry joined his family.

In a sincere speech on his resignation, Harry approached the movement, saying, “What I mean clearly is that we are not moving away, and we are certainly not moving away from you … I will continue to ‘be the same man who cherishes his country and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me.

However, a source has now claimed that Meghan had “abandoned her candidacy to become a British citizen”.

The Duchess of Sussex started the long citizenship process after marrying Harry in 2018, but due to strict immigration rules, she will not be able to live outside the UK for more than 90 days and still apply.

A government source told The Sun that the couple’s latest decision may question “a firm commitment to the UK and an intention to live here”.

Officials say after five years in the UK Meghan could be granted indefinite leave to stay before applying for citizenship, but must not have left the UK more than 270 in the three years preceding her application (which can be spread over three years, but must include 90 days in the past year).

Michael Marziano, senior immigration attorney at Westkin Associates, told The Sun: “US citizens must live in the United Kingdom with their British partners when applying for a partner visa extension.

“They must intend to continue living together permanently in the UK.

“If there has been a period in the first two and a half years when they have not lived together in the UK, government directives indicate that there must be a good reason for this.”

“This must be in line with their intention to live permanently in the UK.”