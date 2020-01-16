Meghan Markle reappears for women's rights after the Megxit

Meghan Markle, who appeared not to have been affected by the royal debacle in Britain, resigned to support an organization that helps teenage girls.

The Duchess of Sussex joined the Vancouver-based Justice for Girls group to discuss climate change and other progressive causes, the group said on Wednesday.

“The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of indigenous peoples,” the group wrote on Twitter.

“It was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice and the power of leadership for young women.”

According to Justice for Girls, Markle’s visit took place on Tuesday, the same day she drank tea at a women’s center in a run-down neighborhood in Vancouver.

The Downtown Eastside Women’s Center posted a Facebook photo of her staff claiming to be with the Duchess after Markle’s visit.

“Look who we had tea with today!”, They wrote. “The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues that affect women in the community.”

The visits mark the Duchess’s first public appearances since she and her husband Prince Harry announced in a surprising Instagram post that they intend to step down from their leadership positions in the royal family.