Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, was able to defend himself against the royal family with a comprehensive interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit could soon become even uglier – fearing they would give an explosive interview calling the royal family “racist and sexist” was reported on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were sentenced for their shocking separation on Wednesday – and close friends believe that an attack on the monarchy will strike back to justify their detachment, reports say.

The couple highlighted family issues in a documentary last year – and the journalist behind it, the couple’s friend, Tom Bradby, says the Royals should fear what the estranged couple might say.

“I have an idea of ​​what could be broadcast in a full, unrestricted sitting interview, and I don’t think it would be nice,” Bradby wrote in The Times of London.

While Bradby did not elaborate, the royal courtiers feared that Meghan would call members of the family “racist and sexist”.

Bradby said it would indeed be “very harmful” if the renegade couple tarnished the international reputation of the monarchy.

Bradby claims that Harry and Meghan find other royals “jealous and sometimes rude”, which makes it clear that this didn’t include Queen Elizabeth II or her husband, Prince Philip.

He claims the “fallout” started at their 2018 royal wedding when “really harmful things were said and done”.

The ITV journalist made it clear that he hopes the royals can clear up their disagreements before it can get too ugly to fix.

“The family urgently needs a meaningful peace agreement with the young runaway couple, because a protracted war would indeed be very bloody,” he wrote.