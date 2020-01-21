6

This is the first reception that William has organized alone – part of his preparation to become king someday

Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney posts cryptic Insta post about ‘bullies’

Meghan Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, wrote an Instagram message with the message “love for all those who bear the weight of bullies”.

The cryptic message – quickly removed – by the Canadian fashion stylist, 40, was conceived as a sign of support.

The recent message from Jessica said: “Social media are not disappearing. It is a business tool, it can be an incredible place to find strength, but it can be dark. I am organizing a conference on how to deal with social media like a positive platform, I can’t wait to share it with you soon.

“Send love to all those who bear the weight of bullies and find a way to teach our children the right decorum. There is a light at the end of this tunnel. “

Jessica became friends with Meghan when she lived in Toronto and worked on Suits

Prince Harry is leaving for Meghan Markle and baby Archie in Canada

Prince Harry left the UK tonight to be reunited with his family in Canada – just hours after he said he had “no other option” than to step away from royal life.

The Prince ran through an engagement with the prime minister and African leaders – then jumped on an afternoon flight to Canada for a reunion with Meghan and son Archie.

It is believed that Harry popped out of a Buckingham Palace evening reception he would receive together, with his brother William and wife Kate for the event instead, along with Prince Edward, wife Sophie, and Princess Anne.

It is thought that he took the 5.30 pm flight from Heathrow to Victoria in Canada.

Prince Harry has left the UK on his way to Meghan and Archie in Canada

The queen argued about stripping Harry and Meghan of their titles, but thought it would be ‘small’, sources say

The queen considered completely ridding Harry and Meghan of their titles, but decided not to avoid looking “small”, it is claimed.

But Her Majesty decided it was enough to prevent the couple from using the “HRH” and their Sussex titles in public and for commercial use – while they were still officially retained.

About the evening standard, one source said: “The title of Sussex is one of the old royal dukes given to him prior to his marriage to Meghan, along with other titles.

“Their removal was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level.”

The queen considered that Harry and Meghan should be completely stripped of their royal titles, it is claimed

Kate Middleton and Prince William organize the Buckingham Palace reception together

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge organized the final of the UK-Africa summit without Prince Harry tonight after saying he had “no other option” than to step back from royal life.

Harry and Meghan were originally supposed to be among the guests of honor in the bash for African leaders, but instead, Wills and Kate, along with Edward, Sophie and Princess Anne, organized on behalf of the queen who is still in Sandringham.

It is the first time that the queen has asked him to organize an important state event in the palace as he prepares for his future role as king.

The Cambridge’s were accompanied by the Princess Royal and the Count and Countess of Wessex at the reception.

Sophie, wearing a red Alaia dress, celebrated her 55th birthday. Kate also shined in a red dress by Needle and Thread.

Wills and Kate organized the final of the UK-Africa summit, together with Edward, Sophie and Princess Anne, on behalf of the queen

