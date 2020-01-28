Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, could be replaced by the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could easily step up to the table and take on some of the tasks previously handled by their cousin, Prince Harry – if they wish.

Royal The Crown biographer and advisor Robert Lacey said Hello! on Monday that the daughters of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew could take over more prominent members of the royal family after the “Megxit”.

“It’s pretty clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie are now preferred – if they are ready to be preferred,” said Lacey.

“When two go out, two have to come in, and those two have to be Beatrice and Eugenie. I am sure that they are taking a step forward and are very welcome. It is what the family needs as it takes another 15 years for Prince George’s generation to rise. It’s ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins ​​as role models for how he wants to be. “

Both princesses currently have regular full-time jobs that align them with their royal duties, Harper’s Bazaar reported. 31-year-old Beatrice is Vice President of the data and software company Afiniti. Her sister, Eugenie, 29, is now an art gallery director.

Royal expert Phil Dampier previously announced that the Countess of Wessex, Sophie, would be the ideal queen to take office after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced that they would step back as high-ranking kings.

Sophie, 55, is the wife of Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II.

“If Harry and Meghan disappear from the scene and Andrew takes a back seat [which is the royal family] because of the Epstein scandal, the workforce will be seriously understaffed,” Dampier told the British Daily Mail. “Prince Philip is retired at 98, the Queen is almost 94 and Charles and Camilla are in their 70s.”

Dampier also noted that Princess Anne turns 70 this year and is the Queen’s cousins ​​in the 80s.

“Prince Edward has been very reticent in recent years, but his wife Sophie has become a star herself,” he continued. “She is very close to Her Majesty and is one of her favorites. She has been on several trips abroad lately and has done it fantastic. Now that her children are a little older, she could play a great role. “

Princess Beatrice of York, left, and Princess Eugenie of York Getty Images

Dampier called Sophie “fit and full of energy”.

“I think [Sophie] would like to do more and would like to step on the plate and do more when asked,” continued Dampier. “Charles has to realize that you can lose too much weight and the royals are no longer enough to do the little things.”

He added: “Sophie would be perfect to absorb some of the doldrums, and I think she has the potential to be a royal superstar if you get a chance. If it were Sophie’s choice, she would grab it with both hands. “

Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced on January 8 that they, as senior members of the royal family, would step back and instead work independently and split their time between the UK and Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came “after many months of reflection and internal discussion”.

“We decided to transition this year by creating a progressive new role in this institution,” the couple said on Instagram. “We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and to continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. With your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America and continue to fulfill our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronage,” they added. “This geographical balance enables us to get our son excited about the royal tradition he was born into, and to give our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new nonprofit.”

The couple added that they will continue to work with incumbent monarch 93, as well as Harry’s father Prince Charles and his older brother Prince William.

“We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, we would like to thank you very much for your support, ”wrote the Sussexes.

They will keep their royal titles.

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.