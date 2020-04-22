Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Queen’s video call for her birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talked to the Queen on Tuesday to celebrate the 94th birthday!

Meghan and Harry recently moved to Los Angeles, and although they were far from the Queen, they still made sure they would call her and send them birthday cards. Archie’s son, who turns 1 on May 6, also joined the virtual call and greeted Grandma.

Due to persistent global health concerns, this year the Queen spent her birthday isolated at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip.

Despite being unable to be together on the Queen’s Great Day, Meghan and Harry fortunately spent some good time with her during the final round of the U.K engagement and attended a Sunday service. “It was a really nice gesture that the queen asked to go to church,” the source shares with people. “She says that the two are still her family.” And as a family, everyone loves each other. “

Harry and Meghan are in L.A. In the past few weeks, they have been engaged in supplying food to Project Angel Food, a charity that helps cook, prepare and deliver food to people living with serious illnesses. The duo was blotchy dressed in baseball caps and masks that delivered food this week to help.

