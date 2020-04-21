Meghan Markle opens her post-royal poll with Disney

Meghan Markle opened her first post-royal concert in collaboration with Disney!

Meghan recently provided a voice tag for the new Disneynature documentary, Elephant, which is now streaming to Disney +. She filmed about this experience in an interview with Disney last summer, but it aired Monday on Good Morning America.

“I’m really grateful that I can revive this story of elephants,” Meghan said in an interview. “I was very lucky to have practical experience with elephants in their natural habitat.” When you spend time connecting with them in their wilderness, you understand that we must play a role in their protection and safety. “

“These creatures are so magnificent and at the same time so sensitive and connected,” the Duchess of Sussex continued. “In this movie you can see how remarkable they are.” Their memories are amazing, the herd’s close connection, the protection of their young – I think they are much more like us than they are. “

“I hope that when people see this movie, they realize how we are all connected, and if we were more aware of the obstacles they face, we would take care of ourselves, this planet and these animals in a very different way,” she concluded.

Meghan’s work on the documentary was preceded by she and Harry’s decision to resign, however the film was released on Disneynature just after changing their roles. All proceeds from the film will benefit the cause of elephants without borders.

Check out Meghan’s interview with Disney below:

Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature’s “Elephant” in Exclusive 1st View, which includes an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne

– Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020