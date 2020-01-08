Meghan Markle made a secret special visit before returning to work this week

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just returned from a well-deserved vacation, taking six weeks of royal functions and spending Christmas and Thanksgiving in Canada.

It’s hardly surprising after the year they had, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex having taken an important step in their relationship in 2019, from a big move to Windsor to the home of their first child, baby Archie.

The royal couple returned to royal work on Tuesday, attending an event at Canada House in London. There they thanked the High Commissioner and the staff for the warm hospitality they had received during their stay in Canada.

Upon closer inspection, however, it appears that this trip to Canada House was not exactly Meghan’s first on the calendar, with the Duchess first making a secret visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in London. .

The group appears to be close to the Duchess’ heart, Meghan collaborating with the group to create the cookbook Together, raising funds for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

This week’s trip, however, is not believed to be official, with reports that Meghan just wanted to drop by and check in with everyone.

Given his attachment to the community, we would not be surprised if more work with them happened.

Welcome back Meghan and Harry!