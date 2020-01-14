Meghan Markle leaves Megxit to have tea in the women's center

Meghan Markle drank tea at a women’s center in a run-down neighborhood in Vancouver on Tuesday, in one of her first public appearances since she and Prince Harry announced their “Megxit” from the royal family.

The Downtown Eastside Women’s Center published a Facebook photo of her staff claiming to be the duchess after Markle’s visit on Tuesday.

“Look who we had tea with today!”, They wrote. “The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues that affect women in the community.”

The center offers meals, advice and advocacy for women in the community, according to their website.

They note on the site that their neighborhood, the city’s downtown eastside, “is known in Vancouver and even Canada for its disproportionate poverty and extreme marginalization.”

Markle has not made a public statement since she and her husband Prince Harry announced in a surprising Instagram post that they intend to step down from their leadership positions in the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have decided to launch a transition phase this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution,” said the January 8 statement.

“We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and to continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” they added.

