Meghan Markle leaves Britain and flies to Canada to find Baby Archie

Meghan Markle left Britain, he emerged, fleeing to Canada to meet with her and Prince Harry’s 8-month-old son Archie.

“She could stay there for the foreseeable future,” reported the Daily Mail.

The Mail stated that Archie was left in Canada with his nanny. However, People reported that Archie stayed with Meghan’s close friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Markle hadn’t planned to stay in Britain for a long time, sources told the Mail, even though she and Harry had only returned to Britain on Monday after spending seven weeks on vacation in Vancouver. Markle spent only three days in the UK, culminating in the dramatic announcement on Wednesday that she and Harry were leaving their “royal senior” duties, which sparked a dramatic royal crisis.

A royal insider told the Mail that Markle’s decision was “simply staggering”.

Her flight to North America raises a new set of questions about how she and Harry planned to oversee their exit strategy, how things have gone since their announcement – up to and including the “talks of today’s crisis “involving Queen and Princes Charles, William and Harry – and when and where she, Harry and Archie will be reunited.

The queen is believed to want to resolve the drama over the position and status of Meghan and Harry – and the questions of their titles and funding – in “days rather than weeks,” according to a source.

A source at Buckingham Palace on Thursday told several media sources, “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have asked their teams to work together to keep pace with the government and the household of Sussex to find viable solutions. “

