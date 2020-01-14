Meghan Markle knew exactly what she was signing up for

Given that British gossip is popping up all over the United States, it’s only fair for me to ban body fluids from them.

The selfish Meghan knew exactly what she was doing – put your fortune on it. Why did she want that fool, Harry? Why?? Because playing a house or castle with him was better than anything else on TV.

As an actress, she loves the limelight. Attention. Importance. She knew a good script when she smelled it. And she knew what parts she had to bend to get it.

How dare you that nobody does this to the queen who is 93 years old? Even forget that HM Elizabeth is a symbol. A monarch. A sovereign. Queen of the Empire. Above all, she is a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a majesty. How do you treat a mother? The most valuable person in my life was my mother. How do you treat a mother?

And how should one treat the brother of this alleged idiot? Father? Whole family?

How do you teach your baby to respect a parent? How do I respect my family? How selfishly did you respect your own father and stepsister?

And this royal stupid grandson Harry who doesn’t worship his grandma? Conspiracy to dissect them? What is he doing for Mother’s Day? Are you sending Her Majesty the Nazi swastika shirt he once danced in?

Formerly Married, Divorced, Show Business, Biracial, Foreign, American, Nearby, Strong Minded, Hard, Smart, Could Be Selfish and Headstrong Markle never thought it would be different to play the palace?

This is just hearsay, but in London a British woman who knew about money told me Europe, Kings, and my companion so I didn’t hear it alone that Meghan was known before. “She was visiting around the famous European playgrounds. , , and known for shopping for a rich husband. “

How about Fergie, that other time duchess who divorced Prince’s handy dandy and Andy? She took a handout from Jeffrey Epstein, made some funny weight watchers, and was photographed sucking on a man’s toes. And if this newest duchess no longer needs hairy Harry ??? The crapshoot is how long it stays.

She already has an interview with p.r. People in the states. Tired of kissing babies, visiting hospitals, laying wreaths and being suppressed, she has already exhausted showbiz opportunities in the colonies. She’ll be back in business while her husband, who has never earned a fart, diapers the kid.

Do you remember a predecessor of past generations? Duchess of Windsor Who Married the Fast King? Was also married and divorced. Alien too.

American too. She wasn’t happy afterwards. It was tough. I met her. I interviewed her. She was always looking for financial improvement.

Hey, transit, Meghan.

Who’s grown up

Another award that you may never have heard of. AARPs films for adults. Professional success went to Annette Bening, whom you heard about, and she was sitting with her husband Warren Beatty, who you also heard about. Also Noah Baumbach, who is 50 years old, Diane Ladd and daughter Laura Dern, who is only over 50 years old, Conan O’Brien, Adam Sandler, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Renée Zellweger, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup and Alan Alda, who – 50 forgotten – his marriage is more than 60 years old. The best documentary went to Linda Ronstadt, who won for “The Sound of My Voice” despite Parkinson’s.

The following joke was sent to me: “Archaeologists found the skull of a 20,000 year old woman. They knew it was a woman because their jaws were still moving – and insisted that she was only 18,000 years old. “

Oh, please, only in New York, children, only in New York.