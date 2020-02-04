Meghan Markle is the unofficial patron saint of daughters with poisonous fathers

Thomas Markle was recently in the British TV program Good Morning Britain and complained about his favorite subject, alienated daughter Meghan, and how unfairly treated by her and Prince Harry he feels.

“You acknowledge that taking interviews won’t make it easier?” Susanna Reid asked Markle.

“There is no other way to reach them,” he replied, “she” his daughter who does not want to talk to him and his son-in-law. In other words, she is ‘no contact’, which means that she literally no longer makes contact or accepts contact with a loved one. It is a step that is known in the world of toxic relationships.

Not many people understand why a child would cut off a parent, least of all, it seems, Piers Morgan, the co-presenter of Reid and the British media agitator of Meghan Markle. Glazing his colleague’s questions, he agreed and tried to gather empathy for Markle, claiming that Meghan and Harry Thomas stopped because he missed the wedding because “they just didn’t believe your health problems were so bad you couldn’t fly ”

This weekend, Sun Online reported that Meghan and Harry do not want Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, to be Thomas’ pawn after he revealed that he had written Doria to ask if she could help him reconnect with Meghan.

What a mess – and a triggering mess for me and many other women.

After the interview with Good Morning Britain, I immediately registered with Facebook and went to the group where I am daughters of narcissistic or poisonous fathers. It is a place of refuge when I feel uncomfortable or in charge of dealing with the painful behavior of my own father.

It is a place where thousands of women or women who identify people from all over the world, from teen to middle age and older, can openly ask for advice or simply air about the troubled relationships they have with their parent. Other members give their support or advice in the responses, which can vary from heart emojis to YouTube videos and educational articles. When I got there, there was already a discussion about Markle’s comments. The comments varied from anger to disgust to pain for Meghan.

I don’t know the reality of the situation between Thomas and Meghan, I admit – but in how he has treated Meghan publicly, I feel a strong personal echo of what it is like to be a child in such a way is attacked by their parent. I am far from alone.

Markle’s attacks on his daughter have been going on for a while, at least in public since he retired from her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry. And lately they seem to have been much more frequent. In the same week he spoke with Piers Morgan – adding that he did not believe she was a racial royalist – he accused his daughter of “chipping” the royal family and threatened her with weekly interviews a week later until she loved him again. The group has followed it all.

We are familiar with the tactics of our violent fathers who imitate those of Markle, whether we are in contact with them or not. We know the feeling of having someone who is supposed to love you most and respect your limits, and use emotionally manipulative tactics such as Markle (such as when he says he misses his grandchild or asks for money) to get you into a relationship let them get back to them.

We have been lied to, gas lit, trash cans and guilt feelings from the toxic parent or those around us who just don’t get it. Like Meghan, many of us have been told that we are the wrong ones to protect ourselves or simply to overcome the pain they may have caused us because they love us, and isn’t that enough? We are asked: why do we try to hurt them? And if we don’t ‘come back’ as a result, we will certainly regret it. And also, if we don’t, they can die – and their death will be our fault.

“He makes very public what private conversation should be. At the end of the day, when limits are crossed, it can definitely be considered an abuse. It is a bad lesson to get older”

Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a clinical psychologist and author of works on toxic behavior, including Should I Stay Or Should I Go?: Surviving a relationship with a narcissist, The Daily Beast said that although she cannot diagnose Markle without knowing him, he aligns his actions with characteristics of toxic behavior.

“He makes very public what private conversation should be,” she said. “At the end of the day, when limits are exceeded, this can definitely be considered an abuse. It is a bad lesson to get older. “

It is probably the reason that I and others in the group feel the pain as deep as we see it all come true. It is as if we view our own lives on a much larger scale. The same week that I saw the Piers Morgan interview, my own father texted me from a fourth new number in an attempt to reach me, even though I asked him for some space.

I’m not the only one. A woman from the group echoed what many in the comments on stories about the Markles answered: that he reminds her of her own father.

“I get anxious when reading or hearing the humiliating things he says about Meghan and Harry. It’s all too familiar, “she told The Daily Beast. She explained that her own father behaves on humiliating or irreverent boundaries, and allegedly threatens her when things don’t work out.

Another says that her experiences make her empathetic towards Meghan: “I understand how difficult it is to deal with such a situation. I grew up with a man like him. “

The Markle relationship is one that triggers us, but also helps us to be seen. Daughters of fathers with narcissistic traits struggle with problems such as anxiety and depression at a faster pace than our peers without a toxic parent in the photo, due to both the abuse and the silence that arises from the shame of the subject.

Dr. Stephanie Kriesberg, Pys. D., who has experience in studying and counseling victims of narcissistic parent and child relationships, called the daughters who bear this burden “a secret society.”

“(Toxic fathers) can look very different in public than in private. Moreover, our society does not support the idea that we can be critical of our parents, “said Dr. Kriesberg. She did not want to respond specifically to Meghan, but made a broader point:” Society does not expect a woman who says, “I need my father not for my wedding. “

The result? Daughters of toxic fathers like me take every opportunity to get the feeling that someone is getting it. The situation between Meghan and her father has triggered us, but at the same time made us feel much less alone. Although all fathers who exhibit narcissistic or toxic properties have different styles of abuse – from silent treatment to threats – Kriesberg says the common thread in their daughters is rejection. And those of us who experience it find healing and validation in each other, and although they may not know it, Meghan.

A week ago, in a Meghan Markle thread, everything came to a head when a group member officially called her our patron saint: the patron saint of daughters of toxic men.

The more Markle chooses to speak badly about his daughter, the more I empathize with her. This in turn helps me empathize with myself. The toxicity in the language Markle uses for his daughter has made me realize that abusive family dynamics, whether they stem from mental illness or not, do not discriminate. It is not the victim’s fault for such abuse in parent-child situations; it’s just the luck of the draw. Sometimes the person who draws such a card is a princess.

Meghan is not perfect and neither am I. No human. There is perhaps a very justified criticism of her behavior, how she and Harry have led their royal lives and how they have abandoned their royal duties.

“We want to feel our experiences and our choices to protect ourselves are valid. Without saying a word, Meghan gives us that ”

But it is painful to see how she faces the assault of her father’s abuse, for those of us who are bound to this special kind of emotional abuse by parents who are desperately seeking others who understand. We want to feel our experiences and our choices to protect ourselves are valid. Without saying anything, Meghan gives us that.

She did not choose to be a very public picture of what family toxicity looks like and I am not 100% sure how she views the situation – Lord knows she already wants to shed elements of the royal role she has.

But as long as her father plays, I continue to encourage Meghan Markle, just like many other daughters. With her as an example, we will increase the power to deal with our own fathers and the possible consequences of that decision. We will discuss the interviews that trigger us and relate to the behavior that we seem familiar. And for once we won’t feel alone.

