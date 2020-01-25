Meghan Markle is said to have scheduled her first interview with Ellen DeGeneres after she resigned

Does this mean that she will be on the spot?

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were “stepping back” as members of the royal family, it seems the world has said nothing else.

The couple first posted the announcement on Instagram on January 8, expressing their desire to “carve out a new progressive role” and become “financially independent, while sharing their time between the United Kingdom and South America. North.

However, after several in-depth behind-the-scenes discussions between members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, the couple will not continue as members of the royal family, and will not use their HRH titles.

In a press release, the queen expressed her support and best wishes to the couple, saying that she was “particularly proud” of Meghan and that “the hope of all my family is that today’s agreement will allow them to start building a happier, more peaceful life. “

The world is now wondering what the couple’s next career developments will be and when we can find out more directly from the Duke and Duchess.

Although it was previously reported that Meghan and Harry were in talks with Gayle King for their first revealing interview, there are rumors that the honor will revert to television legend Ellen DeGeneres.

The couple are known to be friends, with Ellen and his wife Portia de Rossi visiting the couple in London shortly after the birth of their son, Archie.

“Ellen and Meghan have previously discussed a seated interview. This has been in the works for some time now, “a source from The Ellen Show told The Daily Mail.

It is not clear if a possible interview will be conducted in private or on The Ellen Show, but we hope very much for the latter.

“[Meghan] said that Ellen understands her pain and suffering,” a friend told the newspaper. “Let it embody authenticity. [Meghan] feels like soul mates. “

And Ellen herself apparently confirmed the news, saying to the camera when asked if she was thrilled to interview Meghan, “Sure, I’m excited.”

Interesting…

It should be noted that Oprah is another candidate for an exclusivity with Meghan and Harry, as she is a known friend of the Duchess and attended the couple’s wedding in 2018.

Watch this space to find out more as we get it.