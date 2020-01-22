Meghan Markle is accused of competing with Kate Middleton on Instagram

Meghan Markle can defend herself against her royal rivals – on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise post on the social media site on Wednesday advertising her visit to a UK animal welfare organization – despite having fled the country almost two weeks after the Megxit.

The post “upsets courtiers at Buckingham Palace” because it appeared so soon after an appearance promoted by Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, for her childcare campaign, the Times of London said.

Megan’s post on the Sussex Royal profile, which she shares with husband Prince Harry, is said to be the “recent struggle of the Sussexes and other members of the royal family,” the British newspaper said.

It also took @sussexroyal Instagram to overhaul 11,032,000 followers – Middleton’s account with husband Prince William, @kensingtonroyal, for the first time, the report says.

The two families have long been rumored to have made feuds. Many insiders suspect that this was the spark that led to the Megxit.

Markle’s post was liked by over 300,000 people in the first few hours – many commentators noted the timing.

“You just can’t help yourself, can you, Meghan? The Duchess of Cambridge is on the front page of British newspapers and you have to publish a photo from two weeks ago,” said @itscatherinetoyou.

Kate Middleton speaks to parents during her visit to the Ely & Caerau Children’s Center in Cardiff, Wales. Getty Images

“2 weeks old photos and you post on the day Catherine starts an initiative? Very, very insecure and sad, “said @ carowatkinson, while @ striped_giraffe11 proved that Markles” is jealousy from the charts “.

“Meghan, you have to calm down and go, it’s ridiculous,” @tanyakastornaya said of the timing, while @misssharoncoles said, “Trying to steal Kate’s thunder again.”

Markle and the Mayhew charity merely said that the 38-year-old Duchess visited “earlier this month”.

She left Britain with Baby Archie shortly after she and Harry made their shocking announcement exactly two weeks ago that they would leave the royal family.

,