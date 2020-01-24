Meghan Markle highlights the charity work on Sussex Royal Instagram

Meghan Markle may have banished her former lifestyle blog Tig along with her “suits”, but now she wants everyone to know that she appeared as a queen even before she met Prince Harry.

Meghan, who used the Tig to showcase her projects, but shut it down before joining the British royal family, is now using her Sussex Royal Instagram account to showcase her work before becoming HRH. She highlighted charities she had worked with before meeting Harry in a post Friday. The pictures show Meghan in Rwanda in March 2016 with World Vision, who expanded access to clean water in rural areas before meeting Harry four months later on a blind date. Meghan was also seen in India in 2017, where she campaigned for gender equality.

Later pictures show the actress visiting students in London in January 2019 and Harry in Malawi last September during the couple’s Africa tour. Meghan can also be seen at an event of the Association of Commonwealth Universities in South Africa in 2019.

In her account at Sussex Royal, the pictures read: “Today, on International Education Day, we emphasize the importance of access to education for everyone. The Duchess of Sussex focused on this before becoming a member of the royal family and is now the patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities. “The Duke and Duchess recognize the benefits for both the person and society as a whole when a young girl has access to education. The Duke supported @Camfed’s initiatives in Malawi on their recent trip to southern Africa. “

The couple make their own way after giving up their role as senior royals. They are looking for a CEO for their Sussex Royal Foundation after Natalie Campbell – whom they had poached from Prince William and Kate Middleton – quit as CEO after a few months to become CEO of the water company Belu.