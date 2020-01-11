Meghan Markle has signed a voiceover agreement with Disney, apparently

Loading...

This week was for the royal family to say the least.

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry announced on their Instagram page that they would quit their role as senior royals.

The lengthy statement indicated that the couple “intended to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

They added, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships.”

This news would have caused tensions within the palace, because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have published the press release “without consulting” the Queen beforehand.

Although the couple do not completely leave the royal family, the world now wonders what Meghan and Harry will do next career.

Now reports on one of Meghan’s recent efforts are now presented as the key to her next career change.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have signed a voiceover agreement with Disney.

This in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an elephant charity, was registered before the family’s six weeks off in Canada, reports the Times.

As for whether it’s really Meghan’s next career adventure, it’s still early days, and we’ll just have to wait and see what she does next.

I may be looking for the stars here, but I’m hoping for a Disney Princess badass movie…