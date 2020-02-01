Meghan Markle has a new performance

It may not be Hollywood, but it is a start.

The first post-Royal TV appearance by Meghan Markle – albeit part-time – will be a Canadian reality show about second weddings, The Post has learned.

Markle, 38, will perform several times on “I Do, Redo,” and joins her best friend, wedding stylist, stylist Jessica Mulroney in Toronto, who, according to a source near the production team, is the star of the upcoming Netflix show .

Her guest spots will be ‘sporadic’, according to the source, who would not say if Markle is paid.

The union scale for a guest role on Canadian TV is $ 588 per day, which could boost the newly announced attempt by the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex to become “financially independent”.

The 10-part series “revisits the first marital problems before the marriage dreams of 10 committed couples are realized again,” according to a press release.

Markle – once divorced and now married to her own prince – certainly has the resume to help remarry brides with their Prince Charmings in the weddings of their dreams.

It was only two years ago when the American princess celebrated her own version of “I Do, Redo” with an abundant celebrity-studded ceremony and a series of celebrations in Britain that cost more than $ 42 million. Her wedding dress was designed by Givenchy and her custom made engagement ring is made from a diamond from Botswana and two smaller stones from Harry’s mother – the collection of Princess Diana.

Mulroney, 39, shot at international celebrity as Markle’s badge of honor, posing in front of the world’s cameras in a cozy, royal blue dress by Canadian designer Antoinette Di Carlo. Her three young children also took part in the royal wedding party.

After frequent appearances on “Good Morning America”, where she gives advice on how to dress on a budget, Mulroney was tagged to shine in the reality show showing couples in the US and Canada.

Markle, who has been living in Vancouver since the birth of a billionaire in Vancouver with his son Archie, since her dramatic divorce with British princes in January, is currently looking for a Hollywood agent, according to reports last week. Prince Harry recently moved to Canada to join his wife and son.

Meghan Markle and Jessica MurloneyWire Image

Last month, Markle signed a deal with Disney to do a voice-over to an unspecified project in exchange for a donation to a charitable organization that supports them.

Few details are known about the wedding series, although Mulroney has posted some outtakes that show her traveling with a film crew, with stops in Florida and Connecticut and the Caribbean, to her Instagram account.

“I am so blessed that I can show the world a side of myself that really inspires me,” Mulroney said in a social media post after the show was announced last year. “A side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television.”

Mulroney is married to the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and met Markle while the former actress was based in Toronto to film “Suits,” where she played as Rachel Zane, a law firm trial.

Mulroney recently upset fans of Markle’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton when she seemed to reject photographing portraits that Middleton had taken of British Holocaust survivors.

“Beautiful photos are beautiful photos,” Mulroney wrote on social media, just as Middleton published her photos for International Holocaust Remembrance Day last week. “Try to use your platform well and spread stories from incredible people who strive to make this world a better place.”

The brutal impact of Middleton fans on social media led Mulroney’s husband to defend her online and said his wife’s post was linked to a campaign to help victims of flight 752, which was shot down in Iran last month.

Repeated calls and emails to the Toronto offices of Insight Productions and Matador Content in Manhattan, involved in the production of the series, were not returned last week.

A Toronto-based publicist working on the Mulroney show declined to comment on Markle, but said filming on “I Do, Redo” is still incomplete and that no date was set for the premiere. The 30-minute episodes are streamed internationally on Netflix, which the show produces together with Bell’s Media in Canada.

