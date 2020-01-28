New reports say Meghan is “happy to be out of London”.

The UK may be mourning the departure of Meghan Markle, but it seems that Meghan is not too devastated to have left the UK. In fact, there are new reports that the Duchess of Sussex feels “free” and “happy” in her new life in Canada.

A source told Us Weekly, “Meghan feels free. She has never been so happy. She’s glad she left London. ”

However, said the source, “she was surprised at how quickly it all happened.”

The couple did not speak directly to the press after leaving Britain for Canada, and even threatened legal action last week for paparazzi interference in what Harry admitted he hoped for “a more peaceful life” for his young family. But rumors are swirling that Meghan should give a revealing interview to Ellen DeGeneres, clearing up any speculation about her decision to step down from her royal role, once and for all.

The couple announced on January 8 their impromptu decision to withdraw from positions of responsibility in the royal family. The Queen confirmed a few days later, on January 13, that her grandson and wife would give up their RHS titles and spend more time in the former home of Meghan, in Canada.

“They knew they should give up their titles, but the pace at which it happened surprised everyone,” the source continued. “The palace thought it would take longer, but they followed it.”

This comes after a source told the American publication last week that Harry, never the supportive spouse, was “really excited about the next chapter in their lives,” as the couple strive to become financially independent. Although the duration of the couple’s new arrangement is questionable, there have been rumors that their royal roles will be reviewed in a year and discussions are expected to include Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen.

Well, you have it now. We may miss Harry and Meghan (and their wax workshops at Madame Tussauds) but they don’t seem to be missed too much. We are delighted to hear that they are happily settling into their new life.