Meghan Markle gets out for the first time in the midst of a royal family drama

Meghan Markle has remained unremarkable since she and Prince Harry shared that they would take a step back as senior royals.

The duo shared the news on Instagram and shortly thereafter Meghan Markle jumped on a flight to Canada, where it was rumored that Archie was staying with a friend. Prince Harry stayed in the UK to manage the consequences with his family.

Meghan has not done any official public appearances in the past week, but now she jumps straight into her work again. It was rumored that she had been seen by the locals around Vancouver Island at the time, but none of these were confirmed as an official sighting.

Her first official sighting took place on Tuesday where she was seen aboard a seaplane to Vancouver. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Meghan bundled for the cold weather in a long green jacket with the hood combined with brown knee-high boots and a black carrying case. She looks remarkably good-humored with a big smile on her face as she laughs with her security team as she boarded the plane.

Many have wondered if Harry will join Meghan and Archie in Canada, but he will stay in the UK at least for the next few days to organize the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws in Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

