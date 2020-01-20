Meghan Markle first appeared after the Megxit

This is life on the leash of the royal family.

Meghan Markle was first seen on Monday after the Megxit when she was walking through a park in Canada with her son Archie and dogs.

38-year-old Markle easily returned to everyday life when she led puppies Guy and Oz along a dirt road while carrying her eight-month-old in a sling, as photos from the Daily Mail show. Two men, probably her security guards, followed her a few feet.

The Duchess of Sussex beamed as she put an arm around her baby and kept it casual in black leggings, hiking boots, and a hat.

Her relaxed demeanor was miles away from how miserable she looked while carrying royal duties.

The former television actress almost burst into tears during a documentary interview in October when she talked about how unhappy she was with her gilded life.

Markle and husband Prince Harry, 35, also told how the relentless, sometimes curious press made them miserable – and gave the Duke flashbacks to his mother, Princess Diana, tragic death.

The couple recently separated from the royal family and agreed to give up their highest titles and no longer receive tax money.

When the terms of the agreement were worked out last week, Los Angeles-born Markle was low on Vancouver Island, driving a Range Rover to run errands.

It is unclear when Harry is likely to reunite with his family.

He was in London on Sunday evening giving a speech at a charity event where he said he had “no choice” other than resigning from his royal duties and hoped to live a “more peaceful” life now.

The couple are expected to live part-time in Canada and eventually move to the United States.