Meghan Markle drives in Canada when the Megxit drama begins

Meghan Markle set off for Canada on Thursday just days before Queen Elizabeth II revealed the terms of the Megxit deal.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who was wrapped in a coat with a black cap, was spotted at the wheel of a Land Rover at Victoria International Airport, where she was waiting for her friend Heather Dorak to arrive.

Meghan has reportedly been holding back since returning to Canada earlier this month, not long after it was announced that she and Prince Harry, 35, would step down as “senior” members of the royal family.

On Saturday, the Queen and Buckingham Palace issued statements on the future of Harry and Meghan, confirming that the couple would “no longer receive public funds” and “would not use their HRH titles”.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family,” said the Queen, adding, “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

Meghan and Harry will also repay $ 3 million to renovate their Frogmore Cottage home. The changes are expected to take effect this spring.