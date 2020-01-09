Meghan Markle BFF Jessica Mulroney defends leaving the royal family

Loading...

Jessica Mulroney has Meghan Markle’s back best.

Just a few hours after Meghan and Prince Harry announced on Wednesday that they would step down as “senior” members of the British royal family, Canadian stylist Mulroney shared a compelling quote on Instagram.

“A strong woman faces a challenge and winks at it,” said singer Gina Carey.

Although Mulroney has disabled comments on her own post, Good Morning America contributor replied to a Sussex-inspired message on Katie Couric’s Instagram, dropping a red heart emoji.

Mulroney has been friends with 38-year-old Meghan since the Duchess of Sussex lived in Toronto, where she made the legal drama “Suits” – old daughter Ivy – also attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding days in May 2018.

While Meghan and Harry, 35, may have Mulroney’s support, the royal family looked blind at the couple’s resignation.

“Conversations with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement said. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to process.”

An insider also said the Royals were essentially kept in the dark when “Meghan and Harry made their announcement without questioning them.”

Meghan and Harry have been finding their own royal path for some time when they parted from the Royal Foundation with Kate Middleton and Prince William last year. Harry also admitted a crack with his older brother.

“You have good days and bad days as brothers,” Harry said of William last fall.

Meghan and Harry recently enjoyed a vacation in Canada with their 8-month-old son Archie and did without the tradition of the Royals for Christmas in Sandringham.