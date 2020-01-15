Meghan Markle appears in Vancouver after retiring from the royal family.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made her first public appearance since she and Prince Harry decided to retire from their roles with the royal family, reports CNN.

What happened: Markle appeared at a women’s center in Vancouver, Canada, where she posed for photos with staff from the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center.

The center said on its Facebook page, “Look who we had tea with today!” The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community. “

The visit is the first confirmation that Markle is in Canada after much speculation.

Why: Markle is in Canada with his son Archie. It was located there while the royal family is trying to find out what to do with their current crisis, according to CNN.

Canada: Dad! News, Markle spent a lot of time in Canada, living in an expensive mansion. Markle and Harry were invited to stay in this mansion over the holidays.

Markle spent time going out despite living at the mansion. She would have driven a Range Rover, according to E! New.

Security has always been with her.

According to E !, Markle also visited an airport to pick up his mother. New.

Why Canada: Living in Canada has financial benefits for the couple, according to MarketWatch. This decision will prevent the couple from having to face US tax laws.

“The United States, almost only among countries, taxes citizens and other” people “around the world, even if they travel abroad and never return. If Harry became resident in the United States, he would be subject to U.S. tax law, which could lead to a situation in which the Internal Revenue Service has started to send notices to Buckingham Palace demanding that British royal trusts deposit accounts and pay U.S. taxes.

“Meghan and Harry can have a lot of taxable income because they could hope to follow in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey, Martha Stewart and the Kardashians. Martha Stewart sold her branded product company for $ 350 million in 2015, even though it used to be worth over a billion dollars. More recently, Kylie Jenner started a cosmetics company that would have already made her a billionaire. “